Cyprus nominates ECHR for 2020 Nobel peace prize

Cyprus is to nominate the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for next year’s Nobel Institute’s Peace Prize.

Deputy Government Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said the cabinet has authorised the Justice and Minister to submit a proposal to the Nobel Institute that the European Court of Human Rights is awarded the Peace Nobel Prize.

He argued that the ECHR is an important institution upholding human rights and securing international justice, while also contributing to the consolidation and promotion of world peace and co-existence.

The international court, based in Strasbourg, was established by the European Convention on Human Rights. The court adjudicates and gives opinions on human rights against those states brought before it.

The convention by the Council of Europe and binds its 47 member states.

Many Greek Cypriot refugees have taken Turkey to court over loss of their property since the Turkish invasion of 1974.