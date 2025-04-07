As sell-off shakes markets, investors need to be selective

A major sell-off is shaking markets, but the smartest investors are “leaning in”, not backing away, according to the CEO of financial advisory giant deVere Group.

Nigel Green’s comments come as European stocks plunged on Monday, with Germany’s DAX sinking more than 9.5% and the Stoxx 600 suffering one of its steepest single-day falls since early 2020.

Wall Street’s tech heavyweights lost over $1 trillion in value in a single session, while Asian markets extended losses overnight as new reciprocal tariffs rattled supply chains across China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka.

The trigger was President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping new tariffs, which caught markets off guard with their breadth and intensity. China quickly hit back with 34% duties on US goods, and the European Union has vowed to impose its own countermeasures if negotiations break down.

Despite the escalating trade tensions and market turmoil, deVere’s Nigel Green is urging investors to stay invested and stay strategic.

“History teaches us that when others panic, opportunity is created,” he said.

“Savvy investors understand that volatility is part of the price you pay for superior long-term returns.”

While sharp downturns dominate headlines, Green emphasised that recoveries often begin when sentiment is still deeply negative.

“Those who stay invested and act strategically during times like these are consistently the ones who reap the biggest rewards,” he added.

However, he warns that a more tactical, precise approach is now essential.

“This is not the time for complacency or guesswork. We’re entering a period where quality, diversification, and resilience will define success.

“Investors should be focusing on companies with strong fundamentals, global reach, and the ability to withstand pricing pressures. Regions less exposed to the tariffs fallout could also offer compelling opportunities.

“It’s about tilting portfolios intelligently toward strength, not sitting frozen in fear,” said the deVere CEO.

Cash is not risk-free

He also stressed that parking assets in cash is far from risk-free.

“Holding cash may feel safe, but it is not a long-term strategy,” he warned. “Inflation relentlessly erodes the real value of money, and missing the market’s sharpest rebound days can have devastating effects on long-term portfolio performance.”

Historical data shows that some of the biggest single-day gains tend to occur during periods of extreme volatility — and missing them can permanently impair returns.

“The idea that waiting for perfect stability will somehow protect investors is a costly illusion.

“Real wealth is created by staying engaged and positioning wisely.”

Green added that, “while Trump’s tough stance on trade is likely to keep markets choppy for the rest of the year, volatility itself can be a powerful ally for disciplined investors.

“Volatility isn’t the enemy of wealth creation – inaction is,” he said.

“It’s during periods of market stress that the seeds of the next cycle are sown. Wealth is built not by hiding from uncertainty, but by engaging with it intelligently and decisively.”

Trade tensions, political posturing, and economic fears are part of the investment landscape. Those who can filter out the noise and stay focused on fundamentals will be best placed to seize the opportunities that follow.

“As the global economy adjusts to a more fragmented trade environment, capital will increasingly flow toward the strongest, most adaptable assets,” Green concluded.