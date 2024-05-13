/

InvestCyprus at AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi

Promoting Cyprus as an attractive investment and business destination and a gateway to the European Union was the main objective of the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency’s (Invest Cyprus) participation at the Annual Investment Meeting 2024 held from May 7 to 9 in Abu Dhabi.

Marios Tannousis, CEO of Invest Cyprus, headed the delegation and held a number of high-profile business meetings, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Kostas Koumis, the Cyprus Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Meropi Christofi, the Commercial Counsellor of the Cyprus Trade Centre in Dubai, George Partasides, and their respective teams.

The meetings focused on promoting investment opportunities in Cyprus and enhancing relations with Middle Eastern companies wishing to expand their operations to the EU.

Discussions also looked at promoting Cyprus as a reliable investment destination with a stable business environment and a favourable tax system, that will help attract new investments, create job opportunities and strengthen the Cypriot economy.

AIM is considered a leading event for the investment sector as it attracts significant international investors and provides a platform to discuss foreign direct investment (FDI) trends and opportunities.

Kuwait meeting

The InvestCyprus team continued its mission in the Middle East with a visit to Kuwait, where Tannousis was welcomed by the country’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, as a member of the administrative committee of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).

The CEO of WAIPA, Ismail Ersahin and the Director of Investment and Enterprise at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), James Zhan, were also present at the meeting, which was centered on investment opportunities and direct foreign investment challenges, as well as on the roadmap for attracting more investments to the area.

