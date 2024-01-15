Taiwan election result a relief for markets

Markets are relieved that Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) secured a historic third consecutive presidential victory on Saturday, defying warnings from China about the potential escalation of conflict, said the CEO of a leading independent financial advisory and fintech.

Lai Ching-te, Taiwan’s current vice president, emerged victorious, dispelling concerns among global investors who had feared his perceived hawkish stance might push for Taiwan’s formal independence.

“Taiwan plays a pivotal role in the global semiconductor industry, being home to some of the world’s leading semiconductor companies,” said Nigel Green of deVere Group.

“The fear among investors stemmed from the possibility that a more assertive leadership in Taipei, under Lai, could provoke China and trigger a series of sanctions that might severely impact the global supply chain, particularly in the semiconductor sector.”

Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturers, such as TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), are integral to the production of advanced technology products globally, he explained.

“Any disruption in Taiwan’s semiconductor production could have a cascading effect on various industries, from electronics and automotive to telecommunications. Given the nature of the global economy, such disruptions could lead to a ripple effect, causing economic challenges worldwide.”

Lai Ching-te, despite being perceived as hawkish, has consistently asserted that his administration would not pursue formal independence for Taiwan.

“This commitment is a crucial factor in alleviating concerns among global investors. The assurance that the new government does not intend to take provocative actions eases apprehensions about potential conflict and its ramifications on the critical semiconductor sector,” affirmed Green.

Stability

The historic third consecutive victory for the DPP underscores “the stability of Taiwan’s democratic system and the resilience of its institutions,” noted the deVere CEO.

In the face of external pressures and warnings from China, Taiwanese voters have expressed their confidence in the DPP leadership, signalling a commitment to the status quo.

“This political stability is reassuring for global investors, as it reduces the likelihood of sudden disruptions or radical policy shifts that could negatively impact financial markets.”

The financial advisory boss goes added that while China has historically opposed any moves toward Taiwanese independence, it’s essential to recognise the importance of diplomatic channels in mitigating tensions.

Green said that Lai’s victory provides an opportunity for both sides to engage in dialogue and find common ground. The global community, including investors, would welcome diplomatic efforts to promote stability and prevent any escalation that could disrupt economic activities, especially in critical sectors like semiconductors.

“The Democratic Progressive Party’s historic third consecutive victory, despite warnings from China, offers relief to global investors concerned about the potential impact on the semiconductor industry.

“Lai Ching-te’s commitment to maintaining the status quo and avoiding formal independence for Taiwan, coupled with the stability of Taiwan’s democratic institutions, reassures investors and markets worldwide,” Green concluded.