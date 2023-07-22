Cyprus may witness hottest day ever

Cyprus is heading for record high temperatures, as the Met Office warns that weather stations could well record over 45 degrees Celsius next week, threatening the all-time high of 46.2°C.

In comments to Omega TV, Met Officer Nikolina Koutsofti said indications show the island could be heading for an extremely hot week, with temperatures from Monday onwards possibly reaching 45°C.

The Met Office issued a yellow alert for Saturday, when top temperatures are expected to reach 41°C, before taking off early next week.

“By Monday, we expect to see temperatures reach 44°C, possibly 45°C,” said Koutsofti.

She was asked to comment on predictions made by weather observers that temperatures could break all records for Cyprus by the end of next week.

“It is possible, we do have indications that this could happen, but it is too soon to draw definite conclusions,” she said.

The Met Office has issued yellow and orange warnings for extreme heat since July 15, when heatwave Cleon hit the island.

Cleon pushed temperatures past 44°C last Saturday.

The island is captive to a prolonged heatwave, as maximum temperatures have hovered around or over 40C since then, as another high-pressure weather system moved in, replacing Cleon.

On Saturday, temperatures will rise to around 41C inland, around 33- 36C on the coast and around 32C in the higher mountains.

Meanwhile, the fire department has issued red warnings for fire hazards, while the Health Ministry has urged the public to protect itself against heatstroke.

More than seven older people have been reported to have been admitted to hospital after suffering heatstroke, with a 90-year-old man dying last Sunday.

The successive heatwaves hit Cyprus amid record-breaking temperatures globally.

July 4 was the hottest day ever recorded globally, while June was the hottest June across the globe since records began.

Cyprus’ highest recorded temperature was 46.2°C on September 4, 2020, in Nicosia.

The ministry suggested wearing light clothing with loose, light-coloured garments and wearing hats and sunglasses when exposed to the sun.

Avoid alcoholic beverages and caffeinated drinks, and opt for light meals low in fats.

Initial symptoms of heat exhaustion may include severe headache, fatigue, weakness, feeling faint, decreased blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, and rapid heartbeat.