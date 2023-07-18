Traffic resumes after truck overturns near Larnaca

One lane of the Nicosia-Larnaca highway closed due to a serious accident, involving two vehicles, a car and a truck.

The accident occurred near the exit for Athienou, with two people reportedly injured in the collision. Initially, both lanes were closed, resulting in a delay of about an hour.

According to the police, around 10 am, under circumstances that are being investigated, a truck got out-of-control and overturned, while a second vehicle appears to be involved in the accident.

Two people were reportedly injured and taken to Larnaca general hospital by ambulance that had rushed to the scene.

Police have urged motorists to be careful, driving at low speeds while keeping a safe distance from the vehicles in front.

