Wizz air adds third aircraft to Larnaca base

Wizz Air celebrated the arrival of its third aircraft to its Larnaca base by launching three new routes to Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh.

Wizz Air started operations in Cyprus in 2010 and has flown over 5 million passengers on its flights during years of successful operations.

It remains highly committed to Larnaca, to the Cypriot market and to offering low fares to its passengers.

Wizz Air has been expanding its network from Cyprus. It now operates 31 routes to 18 countries, including Paris, Yerevan, Vienna, Sofia, Varna, Prague, Copenhagen, Athens, Thessaloniki, Budapest, Rome, Vilnius, Krakow, Warsaw, Belgrade, London, and Bucharest.

The basing of the third aircraft to Larnaca reinforces the airline’s pledge to an environmentally conscious operation.

The airline operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with an average age of 4.6 years, enabling Wizz Air to achieve its lowest-ever annual carbon intensity in 2022, which amounted to 55.2 grams per passenger/km.

It works on fuel efficiency initiatives and other sustainability projects.

Wizz Air is currently the largest operator of the most sustainable Airbus A321neo aircraft in Europe.

The airline has an all-Airbus A321neo fleet in Larnaca. The Airbus A321neo aircraft has a 50% reduced CO2 emissions and noise pollution and burns 20% less than previous aircraft models.

Evelin Jeckel, Acting Network Officer at Wizz Air, said: “I am delighted to announce further expansion of Wizz Air’s network in Cyprus by adding the third aircraft to our Larnaca base.

“Cyprus is an important market for Wizz Air, and we are constantly striving to diversify and expand our network and to offer Cypriot passengers even more affordable travel options.

“We are grateful to Larnaca Airport for our successful cooperation all these years.

“Wizz Air now operates 31 routes from Larnaca to 18 countries in Europe and the Middle East, including recently announced flights to the unique Arabian cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

Maria Kouroupi, Senior Manager of Aviation Development, said: “We are excited that Wizz Air is growing its base in Larnaca Airport.

“We are confident that through a fruitful collaboration, Wizz Air’s expansion in Cyprus will continue, with a significant benefit to the tourism industry and the country’s economy.”