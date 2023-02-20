Hybrid, electric cars gaining traction

Cypriot motorists are switching to greener cars as registrations of hybrid, and electric cars reached an all-time high in 2022.

According to data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), total hybrid vehicle registrations in 2022 reached 3,479 in Cyprus, up from 2,475 sales in 2021, an increase of 40.5%.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, there were 773 hybrid vehicle registrations, up from 562 in the same period of 2021.

An increase was also recorded in the registrations of full-electric vehicles.

Last year, electric vehicle registrations increased to 403 from only 84 in 2021.

In the last quarter of 2022, electric vehicle registrations reached 108. However, in the same period of 2021, only 14 electric vehicles were registered.

A significant increase was also noted in the registrations of plug-in hybrid vehicles, with 228 registrations in 2022, from 98 the year before.

In Q4 2022, plug-in hybrid vehicle registrations rose to 73 from 14.

According to the survey’s findings, electric vehicle registrations in the European Union recorded the largest annual increase in Q4 2022.

The increase amounted to 31.6%, with total electric vehicle registrations reaching 406,890 from 309,167 in 2021.

In 2022 the number of electric vehicles driven across the bloc increased by 28%.

A 29.5% increase was also seen for plug-in hybrids over the same period reaching 287,364 registrations, up from 221,951.

Registrations of hybrid electric vehicles increased by 22.2% in Q4 2022 to 446,251 registrations compared to the previous year.

However, the share of diesel vehicles in the EU remains significant at 36.4%, with registrations of diesel cars increasing by 4.1% in Q4 2022.

Petrol vehicle registrations dropped by 0.4% in Q4 and by 19.7% in the whole of 2022.