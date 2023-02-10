ELAM not taking sides but doesn’t want AKEL

126 views
1 min read

Extreme right party ELAM has decided not to endorse any candidate in Sunday’s presidential runoff but wants to prevent an AKEL government.

Former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides, 49, takes a slim lead into Sunday’s second round against Andreas Mavroyiannis, a 66-year-old technocrat backed by communist party AKEL.

Elam votes could be crucial in what promises to be a close contest; its leader Christos Christou came fourth in the first round with 6.04% (23,988 votes).

But the party does not back Christodoulides outright, instead telling its supporters to vote as “they deem fit”.

“As a responsible, patriotic party, we call on the people who supported our candidacy next Sunday to vote as they deem fit,” said Christou.

“Our conscience and concern for the country’s future do not allow us to leave its governance in the hands of AKEL for the next five years.”

Christou states in a video message that last Sunday, the people sent their own messages.

“As previously announced, we sent both remaining candidates a joint letter with twelve questions”.

He revealed that Christodoulides responded by submitting his own governance programme, which was “not acceptable”.

And Mavroyiannis “chose not to respond to our letter”.

Christou said, “unfortunately, he confirmed his complete submission to the orders of the AKEL leadership”.

“As a responsible, patriotic party, we call on the people who supported our candidacy with their free will to vote with their conscience next Sunday”.

 

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus