Humanitarian aid appeal for earthquake victims

Cyprus has launched a national campaign to collect desperately needed humanitarian aid for the people affected by the deadly earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The appeal started Thursday and will run until February 17.

The campaign was launched by Commissioner for the Citizen in cooperation with Civil Defence, supported by local government and other organisations.

Among items that can be donated are canned food, cereal, biscuits, rusk, flour, pasta, baby formula and other types of food.

Other items include Sleeping bags, blankets, winter clothes and shoes, personal hygiene items, detergents/cleaning items and diapers for children and adults are also accepted.

Collection points have been designated in all districts.

In addition, several businesses and organisations announced their own campaigns for the collection of money and items for those affected.

Cyprus Airways announced it would reserve space on its scheduled flights to Beirut and is ready to organise special relief flights to carry the necessary cargo to the areas that need the most support.

It said its aeroplanes are available to governments and charity organisations to transport goods, medicine and rescue teams or equipment.

The Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council (PVCC) has launched a fundraiser, urging people to donate through two bank accounts, the Bank of Cyprus (357015667368) and Hellenic Bank (105-11-137244-01).

Nicosia Municipality said it was supporting this initiative, urging groups that wish to help to do so through the PVCC.

The Bank of Cyprus’ SupportCYnetwork said it is ready, if and when requested, to provide equipment such as electrical generators and medical supplies.

AKEL, along with Laiko Kinima, and trade union PEO, also launched a campaign to collect essential items and medicines at PEO central and district offices, but also money 11601G4415703 Hellenic Bank (IBAN CY480050011600011601G4415703).

National appeal collection points

Nicosia District

Municipality of Nicosia: “Pallouriotissa Old Market Cultural Center 08:00-15:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 22797691 / 22797694 / 22797866

Strovolos Town Hall, 08:00-14:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 22470460

Latsia Town Hall 08:00-14:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 97881151

Lakatamia Town Hall 08:00-15:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 22364081

Cyprus Red Cross – Nicosia: (behind Prodromou Post Office) 08:00-15:00 Monday – Friday Tel.: 22664988

Limassol District

Municipality of Limassol: Social Grocery Store of the Municipality of Limassol 08:00-15:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 99728871

Old Town Hall of Yermasoyia 08:00-15:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 25879810

Ypsonas Town Hall 08:00-15:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 25395600

Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council – Limassol office, Ayia Phyla 08:00-15:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 25737761

Larnaca District

Polydynamo Social Welfare Centre of the Municipality of Larnaca (former Community Center, next to Ayios Lazaros primary school) 08:30-14:30 Monday-Friday Tel.: 99817979

Livadia Town Hall 08:00-15:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 24821740

Aradippou Town Hall 08:00-15:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 24811050

Civil Defence Larnaca District Office (former Petrakis Kyprianou Camp) 08:00-14:00 Monday – Friday Tel.: 24802034

Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council – Larnaca, office hours: 08:00-15:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 24650525

Famagusta District

Municipality of Paralimni: Spiritual Center of Agios Dimitrios (next to the church) 08:00-15:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 23819119

Dherynia Town Hall 08:00-15:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 23811000

Municipality of Sotira: Polydynamo Center of Sotira 08:00-15:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 99383098

Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council – Famagusta office, Liopetri 08:00-15:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 99124521

Famagusta Civil Defence District Office, Paralimni 08:00 – 14:30 Tel.: 23815151

Paphos District

Paphos Civil Defence District Office Hours: 08:00-14:00 Tel.: 26818470

Polis Chrysochous Town Hall 08:00-15:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 26321321

Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council – Paphos office, Anavargos 08:00-15:00 Monday-Friday Tel.: 26953725

Mountainous areas

Trimiklini Community Council Offices 08:00-15:00 Tel.: 25432605