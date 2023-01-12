Starlings flock a spectators’ delight

Starlings have flocked to Oroklini lake in the Larnaca district, offering breathtaking images of their formations before sunset.

Elena Markitani of Birdlife Cyprus told CNA that the birds arrive on the island to spend wintertime.

This year, they have arrived in large numbers and, at sunset, provide a wonderful spectacle with their formations which mimic dancing.

“The fact that the birds chose Lake Ororklini to roost in the nearby reeds highlights the importance of the particular wetland.

“These days, the observatory is full of people, including professional and amateur photographers who capture the starlings ‘dance’ and the arrival of other birds such as ducks and flamingos.”

The starlings’ murmuration, Markitani said, takes place during sunset.

During sunrise, the birds leave the areas where they perch and set off for the lake in small flocks to feed.

Before sunset, they all gather and create unique formations before returning to the reeds or trees along the shores of the lake to rest.

Markitani urged the lake’s visitors not to disturb the birds as their formations have a defensive nature protecting them from predators that might attack.

Neophytos Fakontis, community leader of Oroklini, said that hundreds of starlings make the formations along the lake with other birds, such as flamingos and gulls.

However, their formations are unique in the area providing a great spectacle for photographers and residents who flock to the area to “witness these beautiful pictures”.

People cannot reach the lake because of the fencing and remain at the observatory for videos and pictures. The use of drones is not allowed.

Fakontis said schools from all over Cyprus visit the area where the students learn about the lake’s history and the birds it hosts.