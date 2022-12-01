Presidential election one-man race

Centre-right-backed Nikos Christodoulides maintains a commanding lead in the 2023 Presidential Elections in February, despite his rivals gaining some ground.

According to the latest opinion poll commissioned by OMEGA TV, Christodoulides still garners a third of the votes (31%), paving the way for the second round.

Christodoulides is the favourite to win the run-off by a distance, whoever the opponent is.

Meanwhile, a tight race is predicted between laggers — AKEL-backed Andreas Mavroyiannis and ruling DISY chief Averof Neophytou.

Neophytou has the backing of 19% of the electorate, according to the opinion poll, followed by Mavroyiannis with 18%.

Both Mavroyiannis and Neophytou had percentages as low as 12% in May.

Mavroyiannis has gained the most ground since OMEGA’s previous opinion poll in October, jumping from 15% to 18%.

He has gained traction among the AKEL party’s members, with 82% of AKEL voters saying they would support him, up from 65% in October.

Neophytou has the backing of 56% of his DISY voters.

AKEL yielded 22.34% in the last parliamentary elections, ruling DISY 27.77%.

Achilleas Demetriades, a well-known human rights lawyer, is running a campaign focusing on a solution to the Cyprus problem, trails with 4%.

Far-right ELAM’s candidate Christos Christou also garners 4% of the vote.

February’s elections are expected to have a high turnout, as 85% said they would be voting.

Only 6% said they would not be voting, 4% would cast a blank vote, and 6% were undecided.

Cypriots said they were more worried over the path the country’s economy is heading and the cost of living; 38% were concerned about both issues.

And 27% were most concerned over the progress of the Cyprus problem.

The elections are to be held on Sunday, 5 February, with a second round, if necessary, to be held the following Sunday.

The next President of the Cyprus Republic needs a minimum of 50% plus one vote to be elected.

The poll was conducted on behalf of OMEGA TV by Metron Analysis between November 17-26.