President to visit Germany

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet German Chancellor Οlaf Scholz, the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Angela Merkel during his working visit to Berlin on November 23-24.

According to the Presidency, Anastasiades leaves on Tuesday for Germany, where he will pay a two-day working visit, including meetings with the country’s political leadership.

On November 23, President Anastasiades will go to Berlin’s Bellevue Palace, where President Steinmeier will welcome him.

President Anastasiades will sign the visitors’ book at the Palace and then privately meet with his German counterpart.

Afterwards, the two Presidents will chair expanded talks between delegations of the two countries.

Later at the Chancellery, he will be welcomed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, while a military contingent will pay tribute.

Anastasiades will have a private meeting with Scholz, and afterwards, delegations of Cyprus and Germany will have expanded talks.

On November 24, the President will visit the Jewish Museum and give an interview to Die Welt newspaper.

Anastasiades will have a private meeting with the former Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, at her office on Thursday.

Accompanying the President to Berlin is government spokesman Marios Pelekanos, Deputy Minister to President Petros Demetriou, the Ambassador of Cyprus to Germany, Maria Papakyriakou and other officials.

 

