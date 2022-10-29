Presidential candidates must face harsh truths

We are concerned about the various televised debates between the presidential candidates and their reactions to their events and statements.
I noticed a complete lack of interest in the problems of everyday life, and the various issues are answered with “hot air” and generalities, which makes any bona fide TV viewer wonder what these candidates are trying to tell us.
Of the three main candidates, at least one is to feel sorry for Cyprus (if elected), while the whole spectrum includes journalists who, not knowing the various issues, cannot be more assertive in their questions.
It’s amazing how easily the candidates answer questions with promises of “more and more” public funding and grants, regardless of whether these have prompted the Ministry of Finance to warn that this will increase the Government deficit and place the economy’s future at risk.
Since we’re dealing with issues related to the construction industry and the property market, I list for you some topics the candidates should address and believe that they should be able to declare their position without having to answer questions.
Of course, the most burning issue is the Cyprus issue, which, apart from one candidate, who parties support with various views (bizonal bicommunal federation and non-BBF), no one else understands what he stands for – except that he wants to be president.
I submit, for your consideration, issues that wannabe presidents should address and offer solutions to those matters that plague this industry.
- Common expenses – Only recently has the Legislation Commissioner begun to deal with the issue after 20 years of inactivity. Why the delay?
- Small Claims Courts – There is now a proposal for disputes of up to €10,000 to be quickly resolved by this court. God knows if it will happen.
- The con job of insurance for buildings is that the worst that can happen is that the insurance you think you have, in practice, does not exist. So what does the Insurance Commissioner do?
- There remain unanswered questions from the various Commissioners and others, which even the Legal Services complain about (see also legislation to reply within 30 days, with a penalty for delays, which is currently unenforceable).
- Maintain the independence of journalists by securing investigative journalists and awarding them a Pulitzer-style prize yearly.
- Corruption – The phenomenon is known, but what tangible proposal is there to limit it?
- Public tenders and delays in their issue, review and award.
- Rents and low-cost student residences – There is no feasible proposal for the whole problem (there is a proposal for a solution without subsidies using the VAT).
- Coexistence of development and the environment.
- Undeclared work and its encouragement due to VAT.
- The positive or negative role of the Auditor General? (depends on what your interests are)
- Relevant to the various issues are the advisors and assistants of MPs who hold key positions that serve party interests and often do not have general or specific knowledge (there is a proposal for meritocracy when hiring involving the University of Cyprus).
- Financial Commissioner – Needs to extend intervention to curb the arbitrariness of some banks.
- The unresolved issue of bad tenants and the extension of the new legislation to non-statutory tenants?
- The encouragement of licensed craftsmen and their promotion through vocational training in technical schools, with a corresponding increase in their fees and rights.
Perhaps these and other issues related to the construction industry and the real estate market do not seem popular to the citizens of this Republic and are thus placed on the sidelines by parties and candidates…
Until the next corruption scandal comes along.
Antonis Loizou FRICS – Antonis Loizou & Associates EPE, Real Estate Appraisers, Real Estate Sellers & Development Project Managers