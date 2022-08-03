China embassy slams Pelosi Taiwan visit “gross interference”

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is a gross interference in China’s internal affairs, the Embassy of China said in a statement.

It said, “external interference has been the biggest roadblock to the settlement of the Taiwan question and the Cyprus Problem, which the Cypriot people know better than anyone else.”

The embassy described the visit as a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions in the three Sino-US Joint Communiqués.

“It has dealt a severe blow to the political foundation of China-US relations, seriously infringed upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and gravely undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

“The Chinese side has recently and repeatedly made its firm and strong opposition crystal clear to the US side at various levels.

“The Chinese side will make a resolute response and take strong countermeasures to uphold China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The US side chose to carry on the visit despite all the warnings; therefore, it must bear all the consequences arising from there”.

At a press conference, Pelosi questioned the motivations of Chinese president Xi Jinping when asked about his strong response to her visit.

China has vowed “consequences” and has said it will begin live fire drills close to Taiwan on Thursday.

Pelosi pledged America’s “crucial” solidarity with Taiwan in a historic meeting with Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, who vowed not to back down in the face of military threats from China.

The embassy said Taiwan is an “inalienable part of China’s territory”.

“This is at the core of the one-China principle, which has become a basic norm in international relations and a universal consensus of the international community.

“It is based on recognising the one-China principle that 181 countries, including the US, have established diplomatic relations with China”.

The Chinese Embassy argued Pelosi’s visit “is a serious violation of the one-China policy as committed by the US Government, marking a major political provocation”.

The statement underlines that in the face of the total ignorance of China’s repeated representations and reckless actions by the US, “any countermeasures taken by China will be justified and necessary”.

Chinese community

In the meantime, the Chinese Community in Cyprus also issued a statement noting that the House Speaker and second in the US Presidential line of succession insisted on visiting Taiwan “in disregard of China’s repeated warnings”.

“This is a serious violation of the one-China principle.

“It has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations and seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“It severely hurts the feelings of the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation across the world, including the Chinese community in Cyprus.

“We express our strong indignation and condemnation on it”, the statement reads.

The community urges the US “to immediately stop playing the “Taiwan card” to contain China, stop sending wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces, stop the vicious acts of infringing upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.