Turkish moves in Varosha condemned by Commonwealth Summit

Turkish moves to open up fenced-off Varosha were condemned by the Summit of Heads of State of the Commonwealth in Kigali, Rwanda.

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides participated in the Summit, representing the President of the Republic.

In the Declaration of the Summit, the Heads of State of the Commonwealth expressed their support for the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity of the Republic of Cyprus.

They stressed the importance of resuming talks for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem under United Nations Security Council resolutions and within the agreed solution framework of the Bi-zonal, Bicommunal Federation.

Commonwealth leaders underlined the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolutions and Presidential Declarations condemning Turkish provocations in Varosha, calling for avoiding actions that undermine the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus in its EEZ.

The Declaration of the Summit emphasised the importance of adopting confidence-building measures while urging the parties to work for their implementation.

The Declaration also welcomed the establishment in Cyprus of a Commonwealth Centre for Excellence in the Blue Economy, Sustainable Fisheries, Underwater Research, Development and Innovation.

On the sidelines of the Commonwealth Summit, the Foreign Minister had bilateral contacts with his counterparts from India, Sri Lanka, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and the Bahamas.

During his meetings, Kasoulides highlighted Cyprus’s initiative to establish a centre of excellence for blue growth and the common challenges small island states face from climate change.

