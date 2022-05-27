69-year-old father shoots son during row

A 69-year-old man from the Larnaca village of Pyrga was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder his 45-year-old son after shooting him twice with a hunting gun, injuring his shoulder.

The incident took place at the father’s home when he got into an argument with his son in the presence of other family members.

After things got heated, the suspect allegedly grabbed a hunting gun and shot the victim twice.

He then tried to reload the gun when his second son grabbed a shovel and hit him over the head to prevent him from shooting his brother again.

Following the events, the father left the premises in shock and headed for the Kofinou police station, where he turned himself in, claiming he had shot his son in the head, leaving him dead.

Larnaca Crime Investigation Department officers arriving at the scene found the son to be alive and called an ambulance.

The 45-year-old was transferred to Nicosia General, where he was rushed to the surgery, with doctors reporting that he was in a serious condition but out of any immediate danger.

Police officers will be talking to family members who witnessed the incident to form a clear picture of the events that led to the shooting.

According to police spokesperson Christos Andreou, the 69-year-old was arrested shortly after midnight Thursday.

According to Andreou, this was not the first time the father and son had engaged in a bitter row.

 

 

