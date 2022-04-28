Man caught with 3.6 kilos of cocaine at Larnaca airport

A 34-year-old man was arrested at Larnaca airport on suspicion of drug trafficking after 3.6 kilos of cocaine were found in his luggage, police said.

According to police, at “around 10 pm on Wednesday, the suspect arrived at Larnaca airport from abroad”.

Officers from the drug squad and the customs department inspected stopped the 34-year-old for inspection and found in his luggage, hidden in a cutlery package, three packages containing 3 kilos and 685 grams of cocaine.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of importing and possessing drugs with an intent to supply.

A police statement said: “A quantity of cocaine was confiscated, along with a sum of money found in possession of the 34-year-old.

“The suspect was taken into custody and is expected to be brought before the Larnaca District Court for a remand order on Thursday“.

