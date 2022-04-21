Ex-commissioner charged with forging CV

Former volunteerism commissioner Yiannis Yiannaki was officially charged with the alleged forgery of his academic documents, which landed him well-paid jobs in the government.

According to reports, Yiannaki has been slapped with 18 charges, including forging official documents on his CV.

Yiannaki was forced to resign from his post in 2021 amid a police investigation ordered by the auditor-general after evidence emerged that he manipulated his high school diploma grades and included a fake college degree on his CV.

In May 2021, the auditor general Odysseas Michaelides spotted several discrepancies that Yiannaki’s academic qualifications submitted for government appointment had been forged.

According to the allegations, Yiannaki had manipulated his translated high school report card while also handing in a college degree which appears to be fake.

Photos leaked to the media allegedly show that Yiannaki had forged his high school diploma marks by changing numbers but not the words, such as turning the number 13 into 19 (out of 20) and 12 into 17.

His grade average also appeared to have been modified on the certified transcript.

The former commissioner’s degree from a US university also appeared problematic.

Yiannaki had submitted a paper copy of poor quality showing he had obtained a degree in 1992 from the United States.

However, according to Philenews, the degree bears the signatures of four officials who assumed their positions 20 years after Yiannaki had acquired the document he submitted.

The qualifications were used at the Youth Board of Cyprus (ONEK), where he was first appointed in 1996, securing a permanent job in 2007.

President Anastasiades appointed him commissioner in May 2013.

