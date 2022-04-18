Driver dead, Greek boy critical after motorcycle crash

A seven-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being involved in a Limassol road accident that claimed the life of a 43-year-old Russian man.

According to police, the child of Greek nationality was injured when the 43-year-old man lost control of the large three-wheeler motorcycle he was driving in the tourist area of Yermasoyia.

In the circumstances under investigation, the man lost control and crashed forcefully into a house wall on Sunday afternoon.

The man and the child passenger were critically injured and transported to Limassol general hospital by ambulance.

The Russian resident had succumbed to his injuries a few hours later, while the boy was transferred to the Makarios Hospital for children in Nicosia, where he is fighting for his life.

According to Limassol police officers at the scene, neither of the two passengers wore a crash helmet.

It is believed the bike hit the pavement on a left turn, causing the trike to overturn with both passengers hitting the asphalt.

The large three-wheeler registered in the Republic is permitted to circulate under specific conditions, driven by someone with a special category license.

The Russian victim was identified as Dmitrii Polishchuk, 43, residing permanently in Limassol.

