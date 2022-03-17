//

European stocks open higher awaiting BoE rate call

European stock markets climbed at the open Thursday, with investors widely expecting the Bank of England to announce a third straight interest rate rise to combat decades-high UK inflation.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5% to 7,330.57 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index grew 0.4% to 14,500.41 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6% to 6,628.88

The Bank of England announces its rate decision at 1200 GMT, a day after the Federal Reserve lifted US borrowing costs to combat soaring prices.

