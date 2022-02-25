/

Humanitarian aid for war-torn Ukrainians

187 views
2 mins read

The Cyprus government has launched a campaign to collect humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine under siege following Russia’s invasion.

Launching the campaign, the commissioner for the citizen Panayiotis Sentonas said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a “black page for the democratic world”, and Cyprus stands by the people of Ukraine.

The collection is organised in cooperation with local municipalities and NGOs.

Sentonas launched the campaign at Strovolos Municipality in Nicosia, noting the effort is carried out in consultation with the Foreign Ministry, which is in contact with the Ukrainian embassy in Cyprus.

He said the government is making every effort to respond to requests for medical supplies and pharmaceuticals.

Strovolos Mayor Andreas Papacharalambous expressed the solidarity of the Union of Municipalities to the initiative to help those suffering.

He Cypriots and the 30 municipalities to respond to the call for humanitarian assistance “because we are talking about human souls.”

Any assistance should arrive at municipalities from 10 am to 6 pm over the weekend.

All municipalities have designated where the required assistance should be collected.

The aid requested is long-life dry food, tins, cereal, biscuits, powdered milk for infants and baby food (powder).

For any further information call 22309013.

President Nicos Anastasiades gave instructions for a bank account to be opened at the central bank that will handle donations for the people of Ukraine at commercial banks.

The bank account opened by the Central Bank of Cyprus is the following:

Beneficiary: Republic of Cyprus

Account Name: Solidarity Account for Ukrainian people

Account name (abbreviated): SOLIDARITY A/C-UKRAINIANPEOPLE

Bank: Central Bank of Cyprus

Account Number: 6001031

IBAN: CY31 0010 0001 0000 0000 0600 1031

Swift (BIC) Code: CBCYCY2N

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus