Sustainable growth with honesty

Developments in the global economy, the effects of the pandemic and the collapse of the “state of corruption” call for a new model of economic development for Cyprus.

The state has an important and substantial role in shaping the economy.

It needs to facilitate growth by ensuring a healthy business environment and setting a strategy to promote investment.

Given the current state of affairs, a prerequisite for the recovery is the fight against corruption and upgrading Cyprus’ image as a serious investment destination.

The key to growth with social justice is developing the potential of human capital by enabling access to equal opportunities for everyone.

The Cypriot economy has flexibility and comparative advantages that can be utilised much more.

We enjoy an above-average standard of living which is largely due to the high level of education of our people, their industriousness and the adaptability shown by the business sector.

At the same time, Cyprus’ participation in the EU and the Eurozone, which offers an overall policy framework and financial resources for development and the upgrading of environmental and social policy, is also a positive contribution.

However, the government’s socio-economic policy exhibits glaring and growing weaknesses.

Without a long-term vision and prioritisation, it is reduced to opportunistic interventions.

The policy and decision-making framework are anachronistic, driven by vested economic interests, with strong elements of corruption.

The growth of our economy is mainly based on tourism and construction.

The excessive development of the construction sector, with the encouragement of building high towers to sell ‘golden passports’, has provided great benefits to specific interest groups while causing huge damage to Cyprus’ image as an investment centre.

Other areas of business activity, based on our young people’s knowledge, technology, and new skills, have been neglected.

The social structure remains incomplete for vulnerable groups and low-income pensioners.

Creating quality jobs for young people is our debt to the younger generation.

We will rely on them to get ahead in green growth and technology, which are fields where we are lagging.

The digital skills of our population will be upgraded once the state leads by example by digitising the services offered by the public sector.

The Cypriot economy stands at a critical juncture.

A continuation of the current course will lead to a worsening of chronic structural problems, with dire repercussions on the living standards of Cypriots.

My proposal emerged from an intensive dialogue with society at large and focused on three main pillars:

Rebuilding and diversifying the base of the economy by promoting growth sectors that provide productive employment for young people and supporting business innovation with environmentally friendly investments Effective support for vulnerable groups with extensive education and retraining programmes to enable them to participate in economic and social life Upgrading the environment to ensure the quality of life of future generations.

In the social sector, some concrete policy measures include,

(a) adjusting the minimum income with an institutionally based system of revising it to the constantly changing circumstances,

(b) introducing and creating a mechanism for the continuous adjustment of the minimum wage, so that it rises to 60% of average income, as in the socially developed countries of Europe;

(c) modernising the pension system, with the institutionalisation of occupational pensions in the private sector as a key pillar, so that all citizens enjoy adequate pensions.

All these presuppose an enhanced role for the state, free of corruption.

The “Honest State” can restore the dynamic of a modernised public service to play its important role effectively.

In this way, we will lay the right foundations for an economy free from the weights of corruption plaguing our country and emphasise growth with social justice and solidarity.

https://achilleas.eu