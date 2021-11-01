Commandos, drones join search for missing medic

439 views
1 min read

Rescue teams searching for a Paphos medical professional have enlisted the help of the army’s special forces and two drones, as the search continues for the second day in the Akamas wilderness.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Paphos Police assistant chief, Michalis Ioannou, said a large-scale search and rescue mission to locate 35-year-old Marios Koyioni resumed on Monday.

Koyinis, a Marathounta village resident, was last seen on 27 October. Police located his car in the Geronisos area in Akamas on Sunday.

Police said that signals from the missing man’s mobile phone were last detected in the Akamas area.

According to Ioannou, helping out Paphos police are civil defence, the Forestry Department, the Game and Fauna Service, while volunteers assist.

Some of Cyprus’ National Guard commandos have also offered to help locate the 35-year-old.

Two police civil defence drones have also been deployed in the area.

Ioannou said police hope to locate the man safe and sound, putting an end to his family and friends’ agony.

Koyioni, a local medical practitioner at Paphos General Hospital, also went missing in March 2020.

Reportedly, he’d gone missing after refusing to get tested for the coronavirus when it emerged that he was among several others who came in contact with an elderly patient who tested positive.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus