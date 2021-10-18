/

Greece, Cyprus, Egypt summit in Athens

Energy cooperation, regional developments involving Turkey and a review of the trilateral alliance Cyprus-Greece-Egypt takes place on Tuesday during a summit of the three countries in Athens.

President Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah Al-Sisi will attend the high-level summit to strengthen their regional alliance.

The three leaders will chair delegations reviewing the course of the trilateral cooperation and ways to improve it.

Immigration, common actions to handle COVID-19 and climate change repercussions are also on the agenda.

A key focus will be their shared energy future, including the electrical interconnection and transfer of natural gas.

During the meeting, memorandums of cooperation for an electricity interconnection will be signed.

Also participating at the summit will be Energy Minister Natasa Pilides and government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos.

A round table discussion will also take place on the sidelines of the trilateral meeting with representatives from energy and maritime companies to discuss transportation of LNG.

On Saturday,  an MoU on cooperation in cross-border electricity interconnection was signed in Nicosia by Pilides and Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker.

It followed a similar deal signed in Athens a few days before between Greece and Egypt.

Cyprus is also cooperating on connecting with Israel and Greece through a sub-sea electrical cable.

Pilides said Cyprus was the only EU member state that was “energy-isolated”.

 

