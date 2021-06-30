Ioannou proud of GHS legacy, handling pandemic

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said he is stepping down with a sense of pride after his three years at the helm oversaw the landmark General Healthcare System (GHS) and managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Assessing his tenure at the Health Ministry, Ioannou said that he felt “pride and satisfaction” when the GHS was introduced on 1 June 2019, “despite difficulties and painful moments”.

The outgoing minister said he was fully aware of the difficult task he was called to carry out when appointed in March 2018.

“I found myself in charge of the Health Ministry with a vision for the implementation of the General Healthcare System (GHS),” Ioannou said.

He said implementing the GHS was the primary task of the ministry, as it was the greatest desire of Cyprus society.

He said that the mandates regarding the implementation of the GHS were proof of the “government’s determination to implement major reforms that would bring about an overwhelming change in the health sector”.

“The Budget of the Ministry of Health for the current year is close to one billion euros and constitutes almost 10% of the total State Budget.

“This is the highest Budget approved in the history of the Republic of Cyprus, with expenditures that have doubled in recent years.

“Real expenses in 2020 amounted to €946 mln, double the real expenses of 2012.”

Ioannou argued the GHS has won over the trust of the people and the vast majority of healthcare providers.

On the coronavirus pandemic, Ioannou stressed state hospitals were in a position to cope during the past 16 months, caring for patients with COVID-19.

“Thanks to the professionalism of the staff, Cyprus has managed to be bottom of the European Union in terms of mortality rate.”

Ioannou said the only way out of the pandemic is through vaccination for younger people, as 90% of older groups are vaccinated.

“This has proven good practice since in recent months we have zero cases from nursing homes, while hospitalisations of elderly people have dropped dramatically.”

Despite the ministry reaching its goal of vaccinating 65% of the eligible population with a COVID-19 vaccine shot, the worsening data shows the pandemic has not gone away.

“We will not rid society completely from its effects unless we have a greater percentage of the population protected through vaccination”.

The more aggressive variants of the virus are mainly affecting unvaccinated younger people.

Ioannou called on people who have not had a jab to do so as soon as possible to protect their health and their loved ones.

“We are now at a crossroads in the vaccination plan, which requires a positive response from the whole society.”

The outgoing minister expressed his gratitude to President Nicos Anastasiades for his support and wished his successor, Michalis Hadjipantelas, the best of luck.

Ioannou officially hands over his portfolio to Hadjipantelas on Friday, 2 July.