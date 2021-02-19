/

Sky Express to launch Athens-Larnaca route

394 views
2 mins read

Cyprus efforts to improve air connectivity ahead of the summer season are getting off the ground, as from next week a Greek airline will be adding daily flights to Athens from Larnaca.

Greece-based Sky Express will be receiving its water salute at Larnaca airport on 24 February when its first aircraft is expected to land from Athens.

Return tickets can be booked for around €100 between late February and early March.

Apart from daily flights to the Greek capital, Sky Express will be offering connections to the Greek islands and destinations such as Mikonos, Mytilene, Ioannina, Salonica, and Heraklion.

Sky Express has a fleet of 4 Airbus A320 with a capacity of 186 passengers each and 2 smaller ones with a capacity of 174. It also has five ATR 72-500 and five smaller ATR 42-500.

Recently, the airline signed agreements with Air France, Cyprus Airways, KLM, Qatar Airways, Middle East Airlines, Olympic Air to conduct a number of their flights.

The airliner, belonging to IOGR group of companies and has been around since 2015, carrying more than 1.5 million passengers a year.

Sky Express is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In comments to Kathimerini Cyprus, Hermes senior official Maria Kouroupi said the airline will be adding another choice for a flight to Athens, a top destination for Cypriots.

There are now four companies flying to Athens, as Sky Express joins Aegean, Cyprus Airways and Wizz Air.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air is ready to announce three more destinations from Larnaca.

Austrian Airlines announced it would be adding up to 16 flights a week to Larnaca this summer.

 

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus