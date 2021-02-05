OBITUARY: Ravi Bangar – an unconventional diplomat

Ravi Bangar, India’s High Commissioner to Cyprus from 2013 to 2017, died unexpectedly recently, having served in the country’s foreign ministry and diplomatic corps for nearly 29 years. He was 61.

After leaving Cyprus, Bangar continued as ambassador to Colombia and Ecuador and had also served as India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the WTO and Deputy High Commissioner to Singapore.

He promoted relations with India at all levels, initiating and renewing at least six bilateral protocols of cooperation with Cyprus, including culture, trade, energy, investments, and shipping.

Ravi Bangar joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1982 after working with M/s Vardhaman Spinning and General Mills Limited, the largest composite textile mill in north India.

He was a science graduate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh University and had an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, the University of Delhi specialising in marketing and computer-based management information systems.

With assignments in his diplomatic career, involving both bilateral and multilateral diplomacy covering political and economic commercial work, Bangar was a regular contributor to the Financial Mirror and other publications, writing about the impact of trade and technology, social welfare, regional diplomacy.

His last article was “Turkey turns up the heat on Cyprus” published last October where he discussed Ankara’s actions, including the threat to open up Varosha and India’s peacekeeping presence on the island, including three UNFICYP force commanders.

“Varosha has been used by Turkey as a bargaining chip in talks to resolve the island’s division,” Bangar wrote.

He added: “Turkey, under President Erdogan, has been attempting to expand its influence, interfering in the Middle East, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and he perceives himself as a modern-day Sultan of the erstwhile Ottoman empire.

“Turkey in the recent past has taken a publicly anti-India stand on decisions such as abrogation of Article 370, CAA and NRC, etc. It has openly sided with Pakistan on issues of vital interest to India.

“Given this and also in support of and in solidarity with Cyprus, India should condemn this unilateral illegal decision and act by Turkey.

“This will send a clear message to Turkey that India stands for maintenance of peace, security in the region and will strongly oppose interference in the internal affairs of friendly Cyprus.”

The Indian High Commission in Nicosia issued a statement saying it “deeply regrets the untimely demise of former High Commissioner of India to Nicosia, Ravi Bangar.

“High Commissioner Bangar contributed immensely to India – Cyprus bilateral relations and people to people ties.”

Marios Andreou, partner and head of tax advisory at PwC Cyprus and head of the Cyprus-Indian association, said: “Ravi worked tirelessly for the Indo-Cyprus relations. He was a great ambassador for his country, a great friend of Cyprus.”

The association’s virtual event on policing in Cyprus, India and the Commonwealth, held on January 29, was dedicated to Ravi Bangar.