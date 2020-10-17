COVID-19: Limassol curfew on cafes, restaurants to stem virus

As Cyprus tackles an unprecedented jump in coronavirus cases, measures limiting household and social gatherings will be enforced nationally while Limassol restaurants must close at 10.30 pm.

New measures come into force on Sunday for two weeks in an attempt to contain COVID-19 after cases hit a record 104 on Thursday.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said 70% of new cases over the past few days were in Limassol.

The government’s Advisory Epidemiological Committee met for a crisis session Saturday chaired by President Nicos Anastasiades.

Ioannou told reporters afterwards that measures in place for the districts of Nicosia and Limassol are extended across Cyprus for two weeks.

Islandwide measures are as follows:

Individuals are permitted to attend gatherings in households and public meeting areas not exceeding 10 people, including underage children.

Places of worships can only have a maximum of 75 people.

Official sports fixtures must be conducted without spectators.

The maximum number of persons allowed to be served in catering establishments is set at 75 for indoor spaces and 150 for outdoor spaces.

Cinemas, theatres and event halls are allowed a maximum 50% of capacity.

Cocktail parties and receptions at weddings and christenings are banned.

A physical presence is only allowed at lunch or dinner, with a maximum number of 350 sitting down to eat.

Vulnerable groups and anyone aged 60 or over have priority in at supermarkets and visits to the pharmacy between 8-9 am.

These measures begin on 18 October until the 2 November.

Limassol measures

For Limassol, all premises that provide food services must close at 10.30 pm and residents are advised to limit their movement after 11.30 pm, although there is no ban on movement after this time.

Measures for Limassol are active from 18 October until 26 October