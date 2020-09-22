Cyprus Airways selling seats for Athens, Moscow

Cyprus Airways has launched ticket sales for its 2020-21 winter season which includes Greece flight schedules to Athens and Heraklion, as well as, the new Larnaca-Moscow route.

The Larnaca-based Cypriot airline is also planning to resume flights to Tel Aviv, as soon as the COVID-19 situation there stabilises.

Passengers can book their flights through cyprusairways.com, Cyprus Airways Call Center (National call free 8000 8111 or international on +357 24000053) or through their travel agent.

All health and safety measures for flights with Cyprus Airways are posted on the company website: https://www.cyprusairways.com/home/lp/covid19/travel-info.

All Cyprus Airways flights operate on Airbus A319 aircraft with a capacity of 144 Economy Class seats.