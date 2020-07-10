Cyprus Energy Ministry gets female commander

Natasa Pilides took on one of the hardest jobs in government as Cyprus Energy Minister replacing outgoing George Lakkotrypis on Friday who stepped down after serving over seven years in the administration.

Pilides is third female senior Minister in President Nicos Anastasiades’ cabinet joining Labour Minister Zeta Emilianides and Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis.

Handing over the Energy Ministry’s portfolio, Lakkotrypis wished her luck noting that he feels confident that he is leaving the ministry in “good hands”.

“Having worked with you, dear Natasa, as colleagues in the Cabinet for the last two years or more…I am well aware that I am handing over the Ministry’s crucial portfolio to very experienced and capable hands”.

Lakkotrypis also praised the staff of the Energy Ministry, assuring Pilides that they will be at her side offering their know-how and support.

The outgoing Minister also extended his gratitude to President Anastasiades, who entrusted him with the high-profile portfolio for seven and a half years.

“I hope I have proven myself worthy of the President’s trust and have vindicated his appointment”.

Coming from the junior shipping ministry, Pilides has been handed a much more complex and politically sensitive task in navigating the Energy and Commerce Ministry.

“I will work even harder to continue the successful course of the Ministry and to implement in the best possible way the goals of each Service, for the benefit of the Cypriot consumer, Cypriot businesses, and the Cypriot citizen,” said Pilides.

“With the right planning, collective effort and hard work, our Ministry will become more established as the first and main point of contact for energy, trade and industry, giving Cypriot businesses the tools, they need to face tomorrow’s challenges successfully.”