Wizz Air beefs up Larnaca base, 5 new routes

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest-growing airline announced Wednesday the allocation of a third aircraft to its Larnaca base allowing it to offer 36 destinations from Cyprus.

The new Airbus A320 will join the fleet on 1 August, enabling the start of five new routes from Larnaca to Paris Beauvais (France), Eindhoven (Holland), Prague (Czech Republic), Gdansk (Poland) and Heraklion (Greece) as well as increasing the frequency of its Athens route.

Flights are on sale on wizzair.com with fares starting as low as €19.99.

Wizz announced the opening of its Cyprus base less than a month ago by allocating 2 aircraft and adding 11 routes to the airline’s Larnaca network.

Wizz Air’s history in Cyprus goes back a decade when the first flight landed in December 2010. The airline has carried over 800,000 passengers to and from Cyprus in 2019.

“This summer the airline will have a fleet of three modern, state-of-the-art aircraft at its Larnaca base. Wizz Air remains highly committed to Larnaca, Cyprus and to offering great services paired with low fares to its distinguished passengers,” said a company statement.

“The newly allocated capacity of over 280,000 seats per year will further contribute to the Cypriot aviation market and to the creation of over 30 new direct jobs with Wizz Air.

Together with these five new services Wizz Air now offers 36 routes to 20 countries from Larnaca,” it added.

Since 2010 the airline has carried more than 2.5 million passengers on its Larnaca routes.

Together with the five new routes, and the frequency increase announced Wizz Air says it will offer over 1 million seats in the airline’s Larnaca network in 2020.

“Wizz’s fast-growing operations in the country will further stimulate the local economy, by increasing employment in Cyprus’ aviation and tourism sectors and supporting more than 750 local jobs in the associated industries in 2020.”

COVID-19 measures

The airline announced a range of enhanced hygiene measures, to ensure the health and safety of its passengers and crew.

As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves.

Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading fogging process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution.

Sanitising wipes are handed to each passenger upon entering the aircraft, onboard magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment.

Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online to minimize any possible physical contact at the airport.

József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air said: “We have some great news for Cypriot travellers and those who wish to visit the country. I am delighted that only a few weeks after announcing the establishment of our Larnaca base, today I can announce the third Larnaca-based aircraft, and 5 additional low fare routes connecting Cyprus with the rest of Europe.

The Wizz team is devoted to developing its presence in Cyprus, and with our biggest ever network of 36 routes from Larnaca, we offer ever more affordable travel opportunities.

We are delighted to add exciting new connections while keeping ourselves to the highest standards of our sanitizing protocols.

We are confident that Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and great route network will contribute to the ramp-up of Cyprus’s tourism sector.”

WIZZ AIR’S NEW ROUTES FROM LARNACA