Ayia Napa Marina to soon start operations

The flagship Ayia Napa Marina project is in the final phase of its construction, gearing up for the start of operations, with the main infrastructure building works nearing completion.

This marks a milestone for the iconic project, promoting development and projecting the power of Cypriot entrepreneurship, which will, upon completion, contribute significantly to showcasing Cyprus’ high tourism profile.

Administration offices, buildings housing government services (port, police, customs, medical services, veterinary services), maintenance facilities, as well as boat storage, have already been delivered, having obtained the required certifications from the Cyprus Electricity Authority.

Coastal works have been completed; most importantly, the breakwater, which acts as the main defence mechanism for the marina’s protection, as well as its residential and commercial areas.

The floating docks are also ready, with their assembly completed, as well as the bridge leading to the Island Villas, while works relating to the provision of boat services are progressing rapidly.

Roadworks are ongoing on the west and north side of the development, with the vast majority completed, with only the final asphalt pending.

Works on the multilevel parking have reached 95% completion, with lift installation and aluminium constructions underway.

In the Marina’s Commercial Village, work is continuing at a fast pace, including the completion of electromechanical installations, plasterboard work and exterior stone cladding.

In the East Tower, reinforcement works on the ground floor continue, alongside foundation works in the West Tower.

Development and landscaping of the surrounding area are also at an advanced stage.

«At the pace with which works are proceeding, Ayia Napa Marina will soon become a reality for both residents and visitors, promoting an upgraded and modern way of life close to the sea, combined with functionality, comfort and luxury.

We are proud to see construction works underway at such a fast pace, as our vision becomes reality, day by day,” said M.M Makronisos Marina Ltd CEO, Stavros Caramondanis.

“We are sure that this development will substantially contribute to the revitalization of Ayia Napa, transforming it into a jewel of the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The entrance and berthing of the first boat on January 27 marked the beginning of the marina’s pilot operations.