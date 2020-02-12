Pendulum swings in favour of risk as new coronavirus cases appear to slow

By Lukman Otunuga, Senior Research Analyst at FXTM

The sentiment pendulum swung deeper into “risk-on” territory on Wednesday with Asian shares marching higher, as investors assessed the coronavirus outbreak against speculation around central bank’s loosening monetary policy.

There seems to be a growing sense of optimism and hope that the worst of the coronavirus in China may be over, amid the slowing rate of new cases. However, there remains a thick cloud of uncertainty over how badly the outbreak has impacted China, Asia and the global economy.

With the death toll from the virus topping one thousand and 42,000 confirmed cases, investors are likely to remain wary and cautious despite the apparent “risk-on” mood. The positive vibe from Asian markets may support European shares Wednesday morning and potentially trickle back down to Wall Street which closed at fresh record highs overnight.

Dollar takes a breather, bulls still in control

The mighty Dollar retreated from a 2020 high on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that US interest rates would be left unchanged.

Appetite for the Greenback should remain stimulated by optimism over the US economy, speculation around the Fed leaving interest rates unchanged and safe-haven demand.

Powell was fairly optimistic over the outlook for the US economy in his update to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and may mirror a similar tone on Wednesday. With uncertainty over the virus still a major theme and the ramifications it may have on the global economy lingering in the air, the Dollar is likely to push higher.

Focusing on the technical picture, the Dollar Index is bullish on the daily charts with prices trading around 98.83. A solid daily close above 99.00 should open the door towards 99.50.

Oil sensitive to demand side concerns

Oil jumped over 1.5% on Wednesday amid early signs that new coronavirus cases were slowing in China.

This development has eased concerns over the negative demand impact from the outbreak in the world’s largest energy consumer. However, Oil markets are certainly not out of the woods yet with further downside on the cards if economic growth in China ends up decelerating in Q1.

On the supply side of the equation, OPEC+ recommended a further cut of 600,000 bpd last week in an effort to limit the painful decline in Oil prices, but Russia has been reluctant to commit to deeper cuts. We suspect the next few months are going to be volatile for Oil, with the path of least resistance pointing south.

While WTI Crude could rebound towards $52 and beyond in the short to medium term, the resistance around $54 may put an end to the bull’s party. A breakdown back below $50 should open the doors towards $48.

For information, disclaimer and risk warning note visit: FXTM

FXTM Brand: ForexTime Limited is regulated by CySEC and licensed by the SA FSCA. Forextime UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the FCA, and Exinity Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius