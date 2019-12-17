IELTS language test trusted by the UK for visas

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) announced IELTS, the world’s most trusted language test, will continue to be accepted for British visas that require applicants to demonstrate their English.

Following a tender process, IELTS was reappointed as an official test provider for visas required as part of UK immigration applications.

Christine Nuttall, Managing Director IELTS at Cambridge Assessment English, welcomed the announcement.

“We have a proven track record of delivering IELTS for UKVI with our world-leading security processes,” Nuttall said.

“This announcement is testament to the ongoing value and trust placed in IELTS by the United Kingdom government and test-takers around the world.

“We are delighted IELTS continues to provide a gateway for people to fulfil their aspirations in the UK,” she said.

The reappointment highlights the important role IELTS plays in language testing for immigration.

IELTS is the only test trusted for migration purposes by all four governments of the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

IELTS for UVKI and IELTS Life Skills can be taken at more than 110 centres across the IELTS global network.

The UK Government visa checklist provides more information on approved tests and requirements.

IELTS has been a world-leading English language test for more than 30 years and is jointly owned by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English.