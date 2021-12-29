/

US housing up, but at slower pace

House prices in the US continued to rise in October, but at a slower rate for the second month in a row, according to Alpha Bank’s Cyprus Treasury bulletin.

Despite the slowdown, the October reading was the fourth highest annual increase in house prices during the last 34 years.

The Alpha Bank bulletin said that the US dollar was trading at 1.305 to the Euro as of Wednesday morning, with EURUSD opening on Tokyo at 1.1313, USDJPY at 114.78 and GBPUSD at 1.3434.

Gold was trading at 1807 dollars an ounce, down 7 dollars, and the benchmark Brent crude unchanged at 79 dollars a barrel.

Exchange rates per the Euro on Wednesday morning were as follows:

Dollar 1.1222
Sterling 0.8355
Swiss Franc 1.0295
Japanese Yen 128.90

In New York, the Dow Jones closed Tuesday at 36,398, a gain of 0.26%, the Athens stock exchange closed up 0.38% at 889, while the Nikkei in Tokyo was trading on Wednesday at 28,907, an intra-day loss of 0.56%.

