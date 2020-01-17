Greece and Egypt concerned over Turkish troops in Libya

Greece and Egypt voiced serious concern over the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to send military forces to Libya.

In a telephone conversation with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said they discussed the latest developments in Libya.

They emphasised on the danger and negative effects of the Turkish move on Sunday’s Berlin conference and the situation in Libya.

The diplomats are worried the Turkish move could lead to undermining efforts exerted by the international community seeking to secure Libya’s interests and stability.

The Ministers agreed on the importance to support the political process in Berlin to help resolve the Libyan crisis.

Turkey’s decision, the two men agreed, is seen as an indication of an intention to violate UN Security Council resolutions and stressed the need to further promote the internationalisation of the Libyan conflict.

Dendias on Friday met Khalifa Haftar, commander of the eastern Libyan National Army, who flew into Athens for an unannounced visit.

It is seen as significant that Haftar arrived in Athens a few hours after meeting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Benghazi ahead of an international conference on the Libya crisis in Berlin.

Maas said Haftar agreed to respect a ceasefire and to attend the summit.

Haftar will also meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis is unhappy that Greece was not invited to the Berlin summit.

He said Greece would veto any peace deal that does not scrap a maritime accord between Ankara and Tripoli that ignores the presence of Greek islands.