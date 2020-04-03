COVID19: Cyprus cases remain stubbornly high

Cyprus registered another 40 new coronavirus cases and one fatality, bringing total infections to 396 plus nine deaths since the outbreak last month.

The death reported on Friday would have taken the toll higher, but under a revised methodology, the Health Ministry said deaths brought on by COVID-19 are nine.

It said 13 people have died after testing positive to the virus but four patients of other causes, according to the new methodology used by the ministry.

The Health Ministry said on Friday that a 64-year-old-man died from COVID-19 with underlying health issues.

So far, under the new methodology, seven men and two women, with an age average of 66, have died from COVID-19, seven of whom had underlying health issues.

Announcing the spike in new cases, Professor of Biological Sciences at the University of Cyprus Dr Leontios Kostrikis, said 29 had contact with previously diagnosed cases, two had recently returned from a trip abroad, while another nine infections are being investigated.

The 396 cases were confirmed following 9,447 tests run by the Institute of Neurology and Genetics and the Microbiology Department of the Nicosia General Hospital and private clinical laboratories.

Dr Kostrikis said “the increase in numbers is a reflection of our behaviour towards measures taken. It is obvious that the virus has spread in the community. That is why we are calling on people to abide by the decrees”.

Out of the 396 cases, 268 were infections which occurred within the community.

Dr Marios Loizou of the State Health Services Organisation (OKYPY) said 37 people were hospitalized at Famagusta General Hospital. Five of them remained at the ICU.

Eleven people are being treated on ventilators, nine are in Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU, and two in Limassol Hospital’s ICU.

Dr Loizou said that once again he is forced to repeat his call to people to stay home to save time for the health system to adapt and prepare.

“We know the lifestyle we are called to adapt to comes in stark contrast to what we knew.

Especially, we as a Mediterranean people are accustomed to our freedom, to enjoying the sun and the sea. We are deprived of it. What we need to understand is that we are deprived now so that we can enjoy them again as soon as possible,” said Loizou.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot authorities announced another 7 cases on Friday, bringing the total in the Turkish occupied north of the island to 88, and two deaths.

Divided Cyprus now registers a total of 484 COVID-19 cases.