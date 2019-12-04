ENERGY: EU calls for respect of maritime zones of Greece and Cyprus

Brussels on Wednesday formally requested notification of the Turkey-Libya ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ and clarification of its intent.

A statement issued by a spokesman for the European External Action Service (EEAS), headed by Joseph Borrell called for respect for sovereign rights in the maritime zones of all neighbouring coastal states, including those produced by their islands.

“The European Union stands in full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus regarding recent actions by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, including the Aegean Sea," said the statement.

"Turkey needs to respect the sovereignty and the sovereign rights of all EU Member States, as stressed repeatedly by the European Council and in Council conclusions, most recently in June 2019,” it added.

"The bilateral MoU between Turkey and Libya signed on 27 November on maritime delimitation and security has not been made public.

“Further clarifications are needed on its content. We expect the text to be communicated to the European Union without delay", the spokesman said.

"It is imperative that the international law of the sea, the principle of good neighbourly relations and the sovereignty and sovereign rights over the maritime zones of all neighbouring coastal states…need to be respected,” he added.

He said all members of the international community must abide by these principles and should “refrain from any actions undermining regional stability and security".