SPACE: Cyprus to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing

Cyprus will celebrate the 50th anniversary since man landed on the moon with the first ever visit of a NASA astronaut to the island.

According to the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation, astronaut Anna Lee Fisher – who in 1984 became the first mother in space – will be guest of honour at an event taking place on Thursday in collaboration with the US Embassy.

During her career at NASA, Fisher was involved in three major programs such as the Space Shuttle, the International Space Station and the Orion project.

“This is the first ever visit to Cyprus by a NASA astronaut,” CSEO President George Danos said.

Fifty years ago, the impossible became a reality when the Apollo 11 mission landed on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Commander Neal Armstrong left his footprint during the space walk with the famous words “that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind".