CYPRUS: Radical reform plan of local government launched

Outgoing Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides presented the government’s plans to reform local government by merging authorities to create 17 greater municipalities.

In total 30 municipalities and 48 communities will be merged, creating four greater municipalities in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca, three in Paphos and two in Famagusta.

The merger will see 700,000 residents become part of a municipality corresponding to 83% of the population, compared to the current 71%.

The four new municipalities in Nicosia will result from the merger of 17 existing local authorities, 10 municipalities and seven communities. The number of residents in municipalities will increase by 13,560 to 270,000.

The four new municipalities in Nicosia are:

Nicosia Municipality which will result from the merger of the Municipalities of Nicosia, Strovolos, Ayios Dhometios, Engomi, and Aglandjia with a total of 174,167 inhabitants.

A Municipality consisting of Lakatamia, Tseri, and Anthoupolis with 47,136 inhabitants

A Municipality consisting of Latsia and Geri with 25,009 inhabitants

Southern Nicosia consists of the Municipality of Dali and the communities of Alambra, Lympia, Nisou, Pera Chorio and Potamia with 20,066 inhabitants.

In the Limassol district:

Limassol Municipality created by the merger of Limassol, Mesa Yitonia municipalities, and the Tserkes Tsiflik community with a total of 115,527 inhabitants

The Eastern Limassol Municipality consists of the municipalities and communities of Ayios Athanasios, Yermasoyia, Ayios Tychonas, Mouttayiaka, Arkounta, Foinikaria, Armenochori with 34,956 inhabitants.

Polemidia Municipality with the villages of Ano Polemidia and Kato Polemidia with 25,839 inhabitants.

Western Limassol Municipality merges the municipalities and communities of Ypsonas, Asomatos, Sotira, Erimi, Kolossi, Araxoni, Akrotiri with a total of 25,097 inhabitants.

Four new municipalities in the Larnaca district will result from the merger of six municipalities and 12 communities:

Larnaca consists of the current Larnaca Municipality, Aradippou, Livadia, and Oroklini (84,036)

The Meneou-Dromolaxia Municipality which will also include the communities of Kiti, Pervolia, Tersephanou (15,249)

Lefkara Municipality merges existing Lefkara with the communities of Vavla, Delikipos, Kato Drys, Kato Lefkara and Kornos (3,911)

Athienou Municipality will see it absorbing the Avdellero community (5,235)

In the Paphos district three new municipalities will resulti from the merger of 19 local authorities, four municipalities and 15 communities:

The Paphos Municipality which will see it merging with Yeroskipou and the communities of Achelia, Dimi and Konia (44,344)

Western Paphos Municipality will consist of Peyia, Emba, Lemba, Kissonerga, Chlorakas (16,674)

Polis Chrysochous Municipality is a merger of Polis Chysochous, Argaka, Markountas, Goudi, Pelathousa, Kinousa, Peristerona (3,778)

In the Famagusta district two municipalities merge from four existing municipalities and five communities:

Ayia Napa-Protaras Municipality which will see Ayia Napa merging with Protaras, Paralimni, Dherynia, and Sotira (29,463)

Kokkinochoria Municipality will consist of the communities of Avgorou, Liopetri, Frenaros, Achna and Acheritou (12,839)

Petrides said communities left out of this plan will be included in a future blueprint.