EUROPE: Cyprus' new EU Health Commissioner finally gets nod

Cyprus’ new EU Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has outlined the goals and priorities for the Health and Food Safety portfolio after the European Parliament approved the new Commission after weeks of delay.

Kyriakides, who assumes duties on 1 December, described the vote in Strasbourg by a majority as important as both the President and the members of the Commission have come out stronger from the process.



She said her portfolio brings her closer to European citizens in many aspects of their daily life.



Health issues, she said, are among the priorities of Europeans which also include animal welfare and plant health.



Cyprus’ Commissioner noted that one of the major priorities of the new President of the Commission is the European Cancer Strategy, adding that the first presentation of this strategy will take place in February 2020.

Kyriakides also referred to the new "From Farm to Fork" strategy, the access to medicines and the overuse of antibiotics.



“The European citizen is expecting to see concrete steps to be taken, things cannot change from one day to the next but it is important to take steady steps to achieve our goals".



Kyriakides said she is assuming huge responsibility due to the importance of her portfolio noting that tackling cancer and food safety are among her priorities.



