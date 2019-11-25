CYPRUS: Cypriot leaders in Berlin dinner date with UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hosts on Monday an informal dinner for Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to forge a way forward in stagnant peace talks.

The trio will discuss the next steps on the Cyprus issue at the Hotel Adlon Kempinski, a few metres away from the Brandenburg Gate where Berlin wall came down. Nicosia remains the world’s last divided capital.

The two leaders arrived separately on Sunday in the German capital, accompanied by their negotiators and close associates and are staying at the same hotel, while Guterres is expected to arrive later Monday.

President Anastasiades has repeatedly expressed his political will to conclude the terms of reference that will pave the way for the resumption of settlement talks.

The Greek Cypriot side also favours an informal five-party conference (involving Turkey, Greece and the UK) to convene in December.

The dinner is expected to start at 19.30 local time (17.30 GMT) while the two sides have been probed by the UN about the possibility to hold separate meetings with the UN chief before the dinner.

UN envoy Jane Holl Lute has already met Turkish Cypriot negotiator Erhan Ercin and will meet Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis as well.

Guterres is expected to start the dinner in the presence of President Anastasiades and of Mustafa Akinci, while negotiators may be invited to join them later.

The last round of UN-backed negotiations, in July 2017, crashed at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively – it was the last time the trio were in same room together.