POLITICS: EPP backs Cyprus talks, condemns Turkey's illegal drilling

The European People’s Party Congress (EPP) unanimously adopted an emergency resolution backing Cyprus problem negotiations and condemning Turkey’s illegal actions in Cypriot waters and the Eastern Mediterranean.

In the resolution the EPP said it “supports a comprehensive, sustainable and viable settlement of the Cyprus problem, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and in line with EU law, values and principles, including the principle of subsidiarity”.

It said there should be “no deviation from the framework of negotiations based on a bi-zonal, bicommunal federal model for Cyprus, provided for by the UN Security Council Resolutions.”

The EPP denounced “any purported alternative solution proposed by Turkey for the creation of two states on the island of Cyprus.”

It also reaffirmed its support for UN-led efforts for the “creation of conditions to resume negotiations for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem.”

The UN Secretary General’s call for a tripartite meeting with Cypriot leaders, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, on 25 November 2019, in Berlin, was also welcomed.

The EPP “calls upon all parties involved to ensure the continuation of the presence of the UN peace-keeping force in Cyprus until a comprehensive settlement is reached.”

The party also “condemned” Turkey`s recent actions that “continue to undermine efforts to resume the Cyprus talks as well as good neighbourly relations between the EU and Turkey”.

It called upon Turkey to respect the sovereign rights of Cyprus as an EU Member State.

In this regard, the EPP “condemns the launching of illegal drilling operations in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus.”

And the resolution also welcomed EU restrictive measures targeting natural and legal persons responsible for or involved in the illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean in response to Turkey`s unauthorised actions.

“The EPP fully supports the Council’s efforts to prevent and put an end to Turkey’s illegal activities and remains committed to take all necessary initiatives to this end.”

The EPP “calls on Turkey to put an immediate end to these activities and reaffirms its full solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus”.

Accordingly, the EPP expressed “its full support for the energy exploration programme of the Republic of Cyprus and reiterates Cyprus’ importance in bolstering the EU’s energy security and regional energy cooperation.”

The party said it was fully committed to supporting the peace process for a solution to benefit all the people of Cyprus, without the “presence of foreign troops and the anachronistic system of guarantees and intervention rights of any foreign state”.

“The EPP reiterates that the European Union is the best tool for continued peace, security and the further prosperity of all Cypriots”.