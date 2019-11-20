DEFENCE: Cyprus and Israel successfully wrap-up joint manoeuvres

The armed forces of Cyprus and Israel concluded successfully on Wednesday their joint military exercise ‘Onisilos-Gedeon 2019’, the Defence Ministry said.

The exercise was held in the framework of the annual military cooperation programme between the two countries.

The three-day exercise took place within Nicosia FIR and in a large area of the national airspace and territory of the Republic of Cyprus, using equipment and aircraft of the National Guard and various types of aircraft of the Israeli Air Force.

“The successful conclusion of the exercise proves the enhanced training level and operational readiness of the National Guard, as well as the close cooperation with friendly neighbouring countries in dealing with modern security challenges and asymmetric threats in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the Defence Ministry said.