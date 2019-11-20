CYPRUS: Israeli firm that owns 'spy van' refutes providing intelligence services

WiSpear, the Israeli company that owns the alleged ‘spy van’ refutes that it has carried out any surveillance operations in Cyprus or broken any laws.

The firm said it was compelled to go public due to “a rumours turmoil mixing facts with inaccurate data and theories that confuse instead of elaborating on the case”.

“Throughout its operation, the company did not sell any intelligence systems to Cypriot authorities, neither rented or any of such,” said Wispear.

It said the “sole scope” of the company is that of “selling products and technology it develops and does not provide any intelligence services whatsoever to any of its clients”.

The company said the vehicle confiscated by police, “has not been active within Cypriot territory” other than for demo and field tests purposes only and under the guidelines of the local authorities.

A company source told the Financial Mirror the police were aware of the van’s activities and deny it was “going around” the streets to eavesdrop.

“Its field testing has only been conducted the past year, which is the total time span of the van’s existence in Cyprus and not prior to November 2018,” said WiSpear

WiSpear said the shareholders of the Larnaca-based company “never had any dealings with any political party whatsoever, either on a personal or professional basis”.

It also wanted to clarify “its operations and works in Cyprus are not associated with the Jewish community, the same applies to the company members”.

Wispear said it was incorporated in 2013 and started operating in early 2017.

The Cyprus police probe was triggered by a Forbes video story claiming an ex-Israeli intelligence officer was driving around in a GMC-type black ambulance turned surveillance unit with $9 mln worth of spying equipment.

In the video, Israeli Tal Dilian – CEO of WiSpear - explained the van and its state-of-the-art equipment can monitor mobile phones and intercept electronic communication within a 500-metre radius.

He told Forbes he can hack any phone and retrieve intel and listen into conversations regardless of the level of security that phone may have.

WiSpear told the Financial Mirror they only sell equipment to governments for anti-terrorism measures and national security, not to individuals.

“We have not sold anything to the Cyprus government or hired equipment to the police,” said the source.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the Israeli embassy in Nicosia has been informed of the matter and is closely monitoring developments.

President Nicos Anastasiades is said to be especially “sensitivity to the protection of privacy” and is closely monitoring the course of the investigation.

Anastasiades will hold a meeting on Friday with opposition AKEL chief Andros Kyprianou, the Justice Minister and the chief of police to highlight his determination to combat any breach of privacy laws and private communication.

Chief of police Kypros Michaelides on Wednesday described the investigation as a “serious case”.

WiSpear says it provides “end to end WiFi surveillance solutions for the intelligence and public safety markets”.