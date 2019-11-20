CYPRUS: Limassol bids to become European City of Sport 2020

Limassol has presented its candidacy to become the European City of Sport 2020 with officials saying it has a good chance of being selected.

Spokesman for ACES Europe, Romano Antonopoulos said Limassol is a “very strong candidate” adding that the municipality’s file has been carefully studied.

"What is left now is to tour some of the city`s facilities to see for ourselves the quality of the sports facilities and venues," he said.

Antonopoulos said the main criteria for selecting the ACES Europe city relates to the sporting events being held, the locals’ accessibility to sporting facilities, the communication campaigns to promote sport and sport tourism

ACES Europe representative, Lukas Vorel, said that he saw no reason why Limassol should not be declared the European sports city of 2020.

Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said that competing for the ACES Europe city of 2020 was one of the biggest goals set by his Municipality when the Sports Office was announced, and Limassol is the first Cypriot city to submit its candidacy.

"The aim of the Municipality is to secure these funds to contribute to the further development of sport in the city."

ACES Europe is a non-profit association based in Brussels which assigns every year the recognitions of European Capital, City, Community and Town of Sport.