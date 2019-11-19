DIPLOMACY: Cyprus receives stronger US support from Secretary of State

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said his meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo achieved a clear commitment to strengthen cooperation in regional maritime and energy security.

Christodoulides said the US commitment to participate in the trilateral formation between Cyprus, Greece and Israel, on energy and terrorism was important, as was the US interest in the Eastern Mediterranean and their presence there.

He and Pompeo also exchanged views on developments in regional issues, such as Syria, Iran, Libya and Turkey.

Furthermore, Christodoulides was informed on issues concerning Cyprus and meetings between the US and Turkey.

On the Cyprus issue, Christodoulides said US support towards efforts underway to resume negotiations was important. He also said the leaders meeting in Berlin with the UN Secretary General would be decisive and expressed hope for a positive outcome.

Regarding the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Christodoulides said the general impression was that Erdogan had prevailed but pointed out there are many open issues in US-Turkish relations that are quite tricky.

Christodoulides also noted added that the sectors in which cooperation could be enhanced include security, economy, abolishing visas for Cypriot nationals visiting the US, and improving the double taxation avoidance agreement.

After the meeting, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Pompeo underscored the strategic importance of the Eastern Mediterranean region and the US commitment to the US-Republic of Cyprus relationship.

“Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Christodoulides welcomed the one-year anniversary of bilateral Statement of Intent to strengthen the security relationship, particularly in areas of shared interests in combatting terrorism, enhancing maritime and border security, and promoting regional stability.”

She added “the Secretary of State reaffirmed the longstanding US policy on the right of the Republic of Cyprus to develop natural resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone and the continued US support to Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated efforts to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation, for the benefit of all Cypriots.”