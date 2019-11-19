DEFENCE: Cyprus and Israel conduct joint military exercises

The armed forces of Cyprus and Israel are conducting a three-day military exercise codenamed ‘Onisilos- Gedeon’ as part of their annual cooperation programme of joint manoeuvres between the two neighbouring countries.

The exercises are taking place within Nicosia FIR and on land, with the participation of ground forces and air assets of the National Guard and Israeli Armed Forces.



Cypriot Minister of Defence Savvas Angelides said military exercises carried out between Cyprus and neighbouring countries upgrade the operational capability of the National Guard.



He said the ongoing manoeuvres ‘Onisilos-Gedeon’ with Israel is carried out regularly and that cooperation with Israel upgrades the exercise and other similar ones between Cyprus and Israel, as well as Cyprus and other countries.



Angelides said the sole aim of the exercises was to upgrade the operational abilities of the National Guard, through exchanging expertise.



He said Cyprus’ army was at a good level and had efficient personnel.







