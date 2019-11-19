TRAVEL: Cyprus travellers turning away from Greece due to high airfares

Hikes in airline fares triggered by fewer flight options have made Cypriots rethink their travel habits, ditching traditionally popular Greece for cheaper destinations.

Although Greece is still their favourite choice, fewer Cypriots are flying there compared to last year, as 2019 marks the impact of expensive airfares caused by the collapse of several airlines.

According to the ‘Passenger Survey’ conducted by the Cyprus Statistical Services, residents’ trips abroad in October 2019 amounted to 124,923 compared to 115,022 in October 2018, recording an increase of 8.6%.

However, Greece is one of the destinations that is experiencing a significant decline. In October, the decline was 3% year-on-year (44,042 compared to 45,418), it fell 2.1% in September while in August a decrease of 15.6% was recorded.

In July, the decline was 8.7%. Only May and June had a positive trend of 10.2% and 5.6% respectively.

In April, the picture was even more disappointing as trips to Greece dropped by 18% and in March by 10.9%. In January and February, the decline was 4% and 9.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, trips to the UK in October increased by 9.2% to 14,138 from 12,944, compared to the same month last year.

Trips to Germany spiked 28.4% in October, while travel to Romania increased by 25.6%, while a 12.4% increase was also recorded in trips to Russia.

Trips to France dropped 13.5% in October and 12.2% in September.